R. Kelly released from Cook County Jail after paying $161K in child support

CHICAGO, Ill. — Singer R. Kelly was released from Cook County Jail Saturday after paying more than $161,000 in back child support.

Cook County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Sophia Ansari said bail was posted Saturday morning.

Kelly, 52, was taken into custody Wednesday after failing to pay more than $160,000 in child support to his ex-wife. The singer during a court appearance earlier this week only had a third of what he owes. A judge refused to let Kelly pay the child support in installments.

Kelly is also facing 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Cook County prosecutors allege he abused a woman and three girls over the span of 12 years.