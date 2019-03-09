Police investigating deadly shooting on northeast side

Posted 7:40 am, March 9, 2019, by

One person has died following a shooting on the northeast side early Saturday.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a shooting which has left one person dead on the city’s northeast side.

According to police, just after 1 a.m., Northeast District officers were called to the 4100 block of Richelieu Road, just west of 42nd Street and Post Road, on a confirmed person shot call.  The victim was in critical condition and was transported to an area hospital where the victim was pronounced dead shortly later.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.