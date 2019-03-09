Honor vets by sending thank-you cards to Indy Honor Flight

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Indy Honor Flight is asking the public to send cards, letters, notes and drawings thanking military veterans for their service.

Indy Honor Flight is a non-profit organization whose mission is to honor Indiana’s veterans by transporting WWII, Korea and Vietnam veterans to see their memorials in Washington D.C. for free.

The organization says they hope to receive a large amount of mail so that veterans who fly with them in April and May know they are loved and remembered.

You can send your cards and letters to PO Box 10, Plainfield IN. 46168.

All mail needs to arrive by April 5.