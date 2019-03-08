UPDATE: Authorities in southern Indiana locate runaway teen

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. – Law enforcement in southern Indiana has now located a reported runaway.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office shared a “missing runaway” flyer for the 15-year-old girl Friday.

Family believed the Madison teen went out her window between 9:15 Wednesday night and 8:30 Thursday morning.

Anyone with information regarding the teen’s whereabouts was asked to contact Madison police at (812) 265-3347 or the sheriff’s office at (812) 265-2648.

Editor’s note: The juvenile’s name and photos have been removed from this story to help protect her identity.

