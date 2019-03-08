× Trooper fired from Indiana State Police because of relationship with 17-year-old girl

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A trooper has been dismissed by the Indiana State Police after admitting to having a relationship with a 17-year-old girl.

Ryan Starnes was a senior trooper in ISP’s Bloomington district.

According to official documents, Starnes continued his relationship with the teen from about July to October last year after finding out her age. The teen’s parents filed a complaint with ISP.

State police say Starnes’ actions violated one of the department’s personnel rules.

ISP says it investigated the allegation against Starnes, substantiated it, and dismissed him accordingly.

Starnes has until next week to file an appeal.