This summer, Live Nation is hiring hundreds of seasonal workers in the Indy area

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Those looking for a summer job in the Indianapolis area may want to consider applying with Live Nation.

The entertainment company is looking to fill hundreds of open positions at the Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center in Noblesville and the Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park downtown.

Open positions including those in the box offices, guest services, and security departments as well as ushers and ticket takers, parking attendants, and cleaning and maintenance services.

Live Nation says a majority of the seasonal positions will be for the months of May through September.

Those interested should attend a job fair at the Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, located at 12880 E. 146th Street, Noblesville, on Saturday, March 23. It will run from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Make sure to bring copies of your resume to leave behind.

