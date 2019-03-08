Terra Haute pastor arrested for voyeurism after incident at Planet Fitness

Posted 5:03 pm, March 8, 2019, by , Updated at 05:04PM, March 8, 2019

David Powell (Photo courtesy of the Vigo County Jail via WTHI)

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – A pastor in Terre Haute is accused of taking photos and videos of other men inside the restroom and locker room area of a Planet Fitness in February.

Court documents obtained by WTHI say an employee of the gym went to the bathroom and closed the stall when he noticed someone standing outside.

When the employee looked up, he told authorities he saw a cell phone with the camera facing him over the top of the closed wall of the bathroom stall.

The employee said he left the stall and took the phone, so he could erase the video, but in the process of doing that, he saw other naked men on the phone.

The pastor, David Powell, has since been arrested on voyeurism charges. He appeared in court on Friday.

WTHI says a Facebook page listed Powell as a pastor at Grace Temple Church in Terre Haute, but the page has since been deleted.

Online court records show Powell has been released on his own recognizance.

