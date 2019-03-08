Click here for delays and closings

Slick morning for some; rain for all Saturday

Posted 8:11 am, March 8, 2019, by , Updated at 08:18AM, March 8, 2019

We've been watching the line toward Terre Haute, Spencer, Bloomington, and Columbus for the light accumulating snow.

We were expecting 1-3" of snow and although Indianapolis did not get much at all, a few spots south of the city did pick up accumulations.  Here are some numbers as of 6 a.m.

This is the band of snow moving through around 6:30 that could add to those numbers.

Really there won't be much more activity today.  Shaping up to be a quiet afternoon with a high of 39.  We really should be in the 40s this time of the year.

Seasonably cold, though, tonight with a low just below freezing.

Showers and storms will roll through midday Saturday.  Not currently concerned about severe weather, but it will be windy and downpours are expected.

Remember to spring ahead Sunday!  Expect a pleasant second half to the weekend before a quiet start to the work week.

