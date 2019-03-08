Riley family raises awareness for rare, deadly genetic disease

Indianapolis, IND– It’s a nursery new parents could only dream of, with stuffed animals, family photo.

But that room, now is a memorial for Corinne Shields.

“It’s not something we ever anticipated,” said her mother Alysen Shields. “It doesn’t make sense when it’s a baby, but its reality

Corinne was born in October 2017. Her parents say it was a normal birth, but the questions would soon begin.

“We started to notice her wrists were kinda floppy, almost as if she didn’t have control of them,” Alysen said,

During her first few months, Corinne didn’t have much of an appetite and wasn’t gaining weight.

“There’s the concern and heartbreak of what does she have, and how are going to get this figured out,” said dad Gareth.

At Riley Hospital for Children they finally got some answers. Corinne was diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy or SMA. It’s a rare genetic disease, that often can be deadly.

For nearly 3 months they moved to Chicago – for a $500,000 treatment. But the problems didn’t end.

Doctors told the family they needed to start preparing for the worse.

“We brought her home May 18th and we just decided to make it the best summer ever for her,”

From zoo visits, to panics at the park, the family soaked up as much time together as they could.

Then, on August 10th, 10-month-old Corinne passed away.

“We love stories about kids that beat the odds and they’re miracles. But that’s not the reality of the world.” Alysen added.

Corinne’s story doesn’t end there. Her family is determined to keep her light alive and teach others about the dangers of SMA.

A few months before Corrine passed, Indiana became the fourth state in the country to add SMA to their newborn screenings.

The Shields’ nursery won’t be empty for long. They’re expecting their second child this summer.