Click here for delays and closings

Police take driver into custody after chase ends on Indy’s west side

Posted 5:53 am, March 8, 2019, by

Photo from scene on March 8, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man is in custody after a police chase ended on the west side of Indianapolis.

It started at 10th and Main Street in Speedway around 4:50 a.m.

Officers say a man drove away from police in a white pickup truck, and he may have damaged a few poles and a fence during the chase.

The driver stopped at 10th and Girls School Road, and he tried to flee from police on foot.

He was quickly chased down by officers and taken into custody in the Boost Mobile parking lot.

We’re working to find out what prompted the pursuit. We’ll update this story with more information when it becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.