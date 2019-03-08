× Traffic controller hit outside of North Central High School

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A North Central High School traffic controller was hit by a car Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the 1800 block of East 86th Street around 6:45 a.m.

The morning traffic controller who works the east side of the entrance on 86th Street was hit, and his leg is broken, according to an employee at the school.

It’s unclear at this time how it happened. We will update this story when we find out more information.