Man charged after weekend SWAT standoff in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. — A man faces numerous felony charges following a weekend standoff in Anderson.

Michael Shewman, 39, is charged with burglary, theft, criminal confinement, kidnapping, armed robbery, intimidation, pointing a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

The charges stem from a hostage situation in Anderson Saturday morning. A woman and her son returned to their home on South Country Road 100 East around 11 a.m. when they encountered Shewman.

The woman said he came out of their house with a gun, pointed it at her, grabbed her coat and pulled her out of her vehicle. She told police he pointed the gun at the back of her head and told her to “get in the house or I will blow your [expletive] head off,” according to court documents.

The woman asked him to let her 8-year-old son go; the boy ran to a neighbor’s home while Shewman was trying to get the woman to go inside the home.

Once inside, the woman said it was apparent Shewman had ransacked the house; papers were scattered all around. Shewman identified himself as “Victor” and threatened the woman multiple times with the gun, the woman told police.

Shewman took $2,000 she’d hidden inside the home. He became upset and believed a truck in the barn belonged to him. Shewman kept looking outside the windows once he realized police had arrived.

Shewman held the woman for more than two hours, court documents said, and ate Pop-Tarts and granola bars during the standoff. The woman eventually convinced him to let her go outside so her dog could use the bathroom; the woman ran toward police once she was out.

Shewman surrendered to SWAT officers shortly after the woman escaped. He said he didn’t know the homeowners and started going through the house after getting in through an unlocked door. He also said he’d taken cash from the home but had left it on the kitchen table for police.

During the arrest, police found multiple scraps of paper from the victim’s home in Shewman’s pockets. He also had two lighters and a pair of work identification cards belonging to the victim’s boyfriend, court documents said.

Shewman has previous convictions for robbery in Kosciusko County and armed robbery in Delaware County, according to court records.