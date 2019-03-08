× Jan-Michael Vincent of ‘Airwolf’ fame dead at 74

Jan-Michael Vincent, best known for his role in the ‘80s hit Airwolf, has died at the age of 74.

According to TMZ, Vincent died of cardiac arrest on Feb. 10 as a patient at a North Carolina hospital. His body was cremated, TMZ reported.

Vincent played pilot Stringfellow Hawke on Airwolf, becoming one of TV’s highest-paid actors. Before Airwolf, which ran from 1984 to 1986, Vincent appeared in a series of TV shows, including Bonanza, Gunsmoke and Dragnet.

On the big screen, he appeared with Burt Reynolds in the 1978 movie Hooper and Kim Basinger in the 1981 movie Hard Country, TMZ reported.

He earned a Golden Globe nomination for his role in the 1983 miniseries The Winds of War. His last credited role was in the 2002 movie White Boy, according to the IMDB.

Vincent battled alcoholism and drug use throughout his life. He also survived three significant crashes during the 1990s, one of which led to drunk-driving charges, rehab and probation.

In 2012, he contracted a leg infection that required him to have his right leg amputated below the knee.