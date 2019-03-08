× Convicted sex offender left court during jury deliberations in his own trial, police say

RUSH COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities in Rush County are looking for a convicted sex offender who skipped out on his own trial.

According to the Rush County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson R. Griffin Jr. left the courthouse during jury deliberations on Thursday and never returned.

The jury convicted him of child molesting, two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor and battery on a person under the age of 16. Additionally, he’s considered a habitual offender due to previous convictions of voluntary manslaughter and sexual misconduct with a minor.

The state presented its case over the course of three days and presented evidence from two child victims, according to the Rush County Prosecutor’s Office.

Court documents allege Griffin inappropriately touched two girls on various occasions and tried to kiss them.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Griffin. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call local police or the Rush County Sheriff’s Office at (765) 932-2931.