Authorities want help finding runaway teen from southern Indiana

15-year-old Rayne M. Davis (Photos courtesy of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. – Law enforcement in southern Indiana are searching for a runaway teenager.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office shared a “missing runaway” flyer for 15-year-old Rayne M. Davis on Friday.

The flyer Rayne was last seen at her Madison home Wednesday evening. Family believes she went out her window between 9:15 that night and 8:30 Thursday morning.

Rayne is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall and about 135 pounds. She is supposed to be taking medication daily, but she didn’t take it with her, according to the flyer, but she did take all her clothes and toiletries.

It’s unknown what the teen was wearing when she left home, but family says she usually wears jeans, a hoodie, and white high-top Chuck Taylors.

Anyone with information regarding Rayne’s whereabouts is asked contact Madison police at (812) 265-3347 or the sheriff’s office at (812) 265-2648.

