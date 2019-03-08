× A break from the bitter cold is coming this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Central Indiana will go from winter to spring this weekend. A warm front will move north of the state Saturday and highs will warm into the 50s. Thunderstorms are likely as the front passes and some of storms will pack 30 mph winds. Up to an inch of rain is likely Saturday. A cold front will move across the state Sunday and temperatures will fall into the 30s Sunday afternoon.

We’ll have mild weather next week with dry conditions Monday and Tuesday. Another round of thunderstorms will move into the state late Wednesday through Thursday.

We’ll be cold enough for snow showers late Friday.

The average high temperature rises 13 degrees during March.

We often see heavy rain events during March.

Strong storms will develop Saturday afternoon.

Heavy rain will continue Saturday evening.

T-storms will taper off by 9pm.

Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday.

This weekend is a good time to change your batteries.

We’ll a dry, cool Sunday