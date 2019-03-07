Woman accused of intentionally setting her Indy home on fire

Posted 7:57 pm, March 7, 2019, by , Updated at 08:06PM, March 7, 2019

Tracy Jones (Photo courtesy of the Marion County Jail)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A woman has been arrested for arson after intentionally setting a near west side house on fire on January 7, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

Along with three counts of arson, 50-year-old Tracy Jones is being charged with endangerment and causing damage to others property over $5,000.

IFD said Thursday that the arrest of Jones comes after a lengthy investigation with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Crews were called to the fire in the 1300 block of Oliver Avenue at about 3:48 p.m. after receiving a call from a neighbor. After an “aggressive offensive attack and search,” IFD says the fire was marked under control at 3:58 p.m.

IFD says Jones and two girls, ages 8 and 9, were displaced as a result of the fire, but they weren’t hurt.

Battalion Chief Scott McCarty estimated the fire caused about $30,000 in damage.

The IFD/IMPD Fire Investigations Section has investigated 121 fires (97 structure & 24 vehicle) and made 11 arrests for the crime of arson so far this year.

