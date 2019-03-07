Why is thinking about your summer vacation now a good idea? Andy Mattingly is in studio to give us tips on how. Including, the more time you spend planning the more likely you are to make smarter choices and find ways to save. Waiting to plan until the last minute often leads to less research and spending more.
Start saving for summer vacation now
-
Southwest’s flights to Hawaii start at $49
-
Indy relaunching summer jobs program focused on youth
-
Kids, parents find creative fun at Plainfield’s uPaint Pottery Studio
-
Man’s plan for golden years involves Holiday Inn instead of nursing home
-
Camp Little Red Door continues to be home away from home for kids battling cancer
-
-
Diabetic federal worker forced to ration her insulin during government shutdown
-
Teen pulls more than 50,000 golf balls from ocean near golf courses
-
Zionsville man reports thousands of dollars worth of valuables taken from home
-
January is National Clean Up Your Computer Month: ‘Not to scare anyone, but the worst could happen’
-
Lawrence PD noticing uptick in violent crime: ‘Having one homicide, that’s one too many’
-
-
ISU football player surprised by Ellen while discussing coming out
-
Wish kid’s dream comes to life 8 years later
-
Boy leaves beloved bear behind, Hawaii hotel sends it on adventures