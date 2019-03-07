Snow heading our way Thursday night, Winter Weather Advisory to go into effect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

No real issues expected most of Thursday--just unseasonably cold. Highs will only briefly rise above freezing, topping off at 33°.

Not really expecting to see much sun today; clouds are already building in early this morning. We could see flurries mid-morning as low pressure eases this way, but we won't have much accumulation until Thursday night, leaving issues Friday morning--especially for my early risers.

Carmel, Lebanon, and north will get only up to one inch of snow while Indianapolis and south could get up to 3". Certainly not an immense amount of snow, but only a half inch of snow can make roads slippery. Anticipate having to slow down Friday morning on your drive in. Additionally, mid-morning Friday could have some freezing drizzle, which means icing could be a problem.

Friday morning will be difficult, but Friday night will be an improvement for anything you have planned. Saturday will be much warmer as low pressure pushes closer and switches our wind to the south, pumping in higher temperatures. Remember, we'll be "springing forward" Sunday morning, so prep your clocks!