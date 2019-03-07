× Roads being pre-treated ahead of snow and ice expected in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – In a wonderful world Hoosiers would be seeing trees of green and red roses preparing to bloom only 13 days out from spring, but let’s face it, we live in Indiana.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for central Indiana through Friday morning. It begins at 4 p.m. Thursday and is scheduled to expire at 10 a.m. Friday. Snow will initially fall with this system with freezing drizzle filling into the area early Friday morning. Roads may become slick Thursday night and during Friday morning’s commute.

Crews with the Indiana Department of Transportation and Indianapolis’ Department of Public Works have been busy treating the roads.

“Our crews used Wednesday really to pre-treat our roads to put that brine solution down in advance of the snow falling and then this afternoon we will have a large presence of INDOT trucks on the road,” INDOT Spokesperson Scott Manning said.

Manning said this winter season has been an interesting battle for crews. He said crews haven’t dealt with huge snow totals, but ran into other problems.

“While we haven’t seen those events with huge snow totals; we’ve seen a large number of events with kind of a mix of snow, freezing rain, sleet, and maybe a little rain leading in,” Manning said.

These weather conditions not only make it difficult for INDOT crews, but for Hoosier drivers.

“When the snow hits in a rush hour we know it’s going to be much worse. When the snow hits early on a Sunday morning we won’t have nearly as many crashes,” Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine said.

Sgt. Perrine’s best advice is to not drive like a knucklehead.

“The key is to slow down. Most of these crashes are caused by people going too fast, so be patient and slow down,” Sgt. Perrine said.

He said if you can’t drive in the snow without crashing, it’s best to stay home.

“The sad thing is the number of crashes doesn’t decrease. We always have about the same number and it’s a lot,” Sgt. Perrine said.

INDOT will have 200 trucks plowing and treating roads. DPW will have 80 trucks working.

They will continue to work into Friday morning.