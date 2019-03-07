× Richmond man accused of driving under the influence, causing NYE crash

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. – A Richmond man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly causing a deadly crash while under the influence of drugs on New Year’s Eve.

Investigators with the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office believe Brandon D. Martin, 24, was driving a Dodge Charger that crossed the center line of US 35 and struck another vehicle head on. The collision killed a front seat passenger in the Charger.

First responders arrived to the scene just west of County Road 500 East at about 5 p.m. and transported Martin to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, where he was treated for his injuries.

While at the hospital, Martin agreed to submit to a legal blood draw. The results showed he tested positive for schedule I and schedule II controlled substances, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Martin was later taken to the sheriff’s office, where he was read his Miranda Rights and waived to speak with investigators. The affidavit says Martin told officers that he didn’t remember anything about the crash due to his injuries.

Martin was then arrested and charged with OWI causing death, a class 5 felony, OWI endangering, a class A felony, OWI schedule I or II controlled substance, a class C felony.