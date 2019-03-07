Old Greenwood Middle School demolition creating room for new development

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENWOOD, Ind. – An old school building is coming down to make way for new development.

Work to take down the old Greenwood Middle School has already taken place, but this week crews began knocking down the exterior walls. Piles of broken pipes, chunks of concrete and worn-down wood are scattered around the old building south of downtown.

The city purchased the old school from the district in 2017 with the intent to knock it down for redevelopment, according to Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers.

"This building has been renovated five different times over its lifetime," said Myers. "It’s just beyond its lifetime now."

There are plans for the 19-acre site. The only one set in stone is to keep the old north gymnasium, which the city's parks department will manage as a downtown fieldhouse.

Current and future projects planned for the area include:

Proposed construction of 450+ apartments and 130+ townhomes

75,000+ square feet of potential retail/office space

9 acres of new or upgraded open space

9 miles of new or reconstructed streetscape

Myers said all the work, including sewer and street work, could cost around $30 million. It could take five years for the city to complete all the work.

The development is expected to help further boost the city's old downtown, which has been a focal point for development in recent years.

"We want to save that downtown atmosphere," said Myers.

The mayor added he hopes to see work on some of the projects begin later this year.