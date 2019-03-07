Click here for delays and closings

No charges will be filed in fatal shooting in downtown Indianapolis

Posted 10:59 pm, March 7, 2019

Downtown shooting scene on Jan. 15, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A woman accused of shooting and killing a man in downtown Indianapolis in January won’t be charged.

Metropolitan police say the woman was in a car with 37-year-old Phillip Sullivan when she asked him several times to get out near the intersection of Pennsylvania and Michigan.

According to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, Sullivan tried to grab the woman’s gun from her when a physical altercation broke out between them in the vehicle.

Prosecutors say the gun then went off once during the struggle, killing Sullivan.

Police believe the man and woman were in some sort of relationship.

The woman has not been identified, but prosecutors say she has a valid Indiana license to carry.

