× Heat up your weekend plans with Mariah Carey, Puppy Yoga, Indiana Flower and Patio Show and other indoor events

Mariah Carey: “Caution” World Tour

Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

This is not a drill. Multi-platinum singing diva, Mariah Carey, is making a rare stop in the Circle City for her “Caution” world tour this Saturday, March 9. The show kicks off at 8 p.m. at the Murat Theatre at Old National Center.

Click here for more info.

Indiana Flower and Patio Show

Indiana State Fairgrounds

The 61st Indiana Flower and Patio Show kicks off this Saturday at the Indiana State Fairgrounds! The show features showcase gardens crafted by many of Indiana’s premier landscapers, hundreds of finer outdoor living experts, and thousands of ideas, solutions and products to take home! There will also be appearances by stars from DIY Network and HGTV. The show lasts from March 9-17, 2019. Tickets are $15 for adults and free for children 12 and under. Parking is $8 per vehicle.

Click here for more info.

Perfect Wedding Guide March Bridal Show

Westin (downtown Indy)

Calling all brides! The Perfect Wedding Guide March Bridal show is happening this Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 12-4 p.m. at the Westin in downtown Indianapolis. Meet hundreds of talented wedding vendors and professionals, get wedding dress inspiration, enjoy wedding cake and catering samples, check out dresses, tuxedos, flowers, photography and everything you could possibly need when it comes to planning your special day. Tickets are $10 online and $15 at the door. There are several discount codes out there, so keep your eyes peeled on social media!

Click here for more info.

The Gifted Gown Prom Shop

Englewood Christian Church

The Gifted Gown Prom Shop is open to our entire community this Saturday, March 9 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Englewood Christian Church. All guests receive a gown or tuxedo/suit, shoes, an accessory item and dry cleaning (courtesy of Deering Cleaners) FREE OF CHARGE! Personal stylists and other experts will be on hand to make sure everyone finds exactly what they need for their special night. Energy 93.9 will be on hand and you’ll be able to enter to win some amazing prizes! Admission is FREE, but you do need to register online in advance.

Click here for more info.

Yoga on the Farm with Adoptable Puppies

Traders Point Creamery

Take your yoga practice to a new level by adding adorable puppies! Head to the barn at Traders Point Creamery for this Saturday for 45 minutes of beginners Vinyasa Flow Yoga alongside some adorable pups! To make things even better, the puppies are Helping Paws Indy (a local foster based rescue group) and are looking for their forever homes. Tickets are $39 per person and the session includes a selfie with a puppy, light apps and a coffee bar. Note: the barn is heated, so just bring your mat or a towel. All experience levels are welcome. We especially appreciate beginners. A portion of this session fee goes to support Helping Paws Indy & the Patachou Foundation.

Click here for more info.

Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament

Bankers Life Fieldhouse

The 26th Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament will be held March 6-10 Bankers Life Fieldhouse downtown. This is the 22nd time Indianapolis has hosted the tournament, which tips off Wednesday, March 6, and continues through the rest of the week. A Big Ten champion will be crowned at the championship game slated for Sunday, March 10.

Click here for more info.

Kip More: “Room to Spare” Tour

The Palladium (Carmel)

With a single climbing the Top 20 and a brand-new collection of acoustic material, contemporary country star Kip Moore has extended his current international tour. The “Somethin’ ’Bout a Truck” singer will bring his “Room to Spare” acoustic tour to The Palladium in Carmel this Friday, March 8. Opening the “Center Presents Country Series” concert will be Nashville-based duo Muscadine Bloodline. The show kicks off at 8 p.m. and tickets start at $35.

Click here for more info.