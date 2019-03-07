Family of 5 displaced from Indianapolis home after grease fire

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Three adults and two children were displaced from their home on the near northwest side due to a fire Thursday evening.

The Indianapolis Fire Department says one of the occupants was heating a pot of grease on a stove when he decided to lie down and wait for it to heat. When he awoke, the kitchen was on fire and flames were already into the ceiling, according to IFD.

Everyone, including the family’s dog, was able to get out in time and they were not hurt. Firefighters say the owner of the home, an 87-year-old man, had lived there since 1953.

Crews were dispatched to the scene in the 1200 block of W. 35th Street shortly after 6 p.m. and firefighters had the blaze under control by 6:50 p.m.

Battalion Chief Kenny Bacon estimates the fire caused $80,000 in damage.

IFD wants to remind the public not to leave food unattended and cooking on stoves, especially with grease.

“Grease can be unpredictable and should always be heated slowly with an extinguishment method such as a lid,” wrote the fire department. “Cover, turn off the burner and let cool completely.”