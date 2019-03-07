Click here for delays and closings

Family of 5 displaced from Indianapolis home after grease fire

Posted 9:56 pm, March 7, 2019, by , Updated at 10:15PM, March 7, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Three adults and two children were displaced from their home on the near northwest side due to a fire Thursday evening.

The Indianapolis Fire Department says one of the occupants was heating a pot of grease on a stove when he decided to lie down and wait for it to heat. When he awoke, the kitchen was on fire and flames were already into the ceiling, according to IFD.

Everyone, including the family’s dog, was able to get out in time and they were not hurt. Firefighters say the owner of the home, an 87-year-old man, had lived there since 1953.

Photo Gallery

Inline

Crews were dispatched to the scene in the 1200 block of W. 35th Street shortly after 6 p.m. and firefighters had the blaze under control by 6:50 p.m.

Battalion Chief Kenny Bacon estimates the fire caused $80,000 in damage.

IFD wants to remind the public not to leave food unattended and cooking on stoves, especially with grease.

“Grease can be unpredictable and should always be heated slowly with an extinguishment method such as a lid,” wrote the fire department. “Cover, turn off the burner and let cool completely.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.