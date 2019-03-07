Expect 1-2″ of snow across central Indiana overnight

Posted 4:50 pm, March 7, 2019, by , Updated at 05:13PM, March 7, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– We have a Winter Weather Advisory in effect through 10 a.m. Friday. Light snow has been falling south of I-70 Thursday afternoon and  will spread across the entire region and continue into the evening. The heaviest snow will fall overnight and 1-2″ will accumulate by Friday morning. The heaviest accumulation will occur south of I-70 from Terre Haute to  Bloomington to Columbus.

A mid-level, warm layer of air, will cause our snow to change to a freezing drizzle, light snow mix after midnight.  The freezing drizzle will cause a light glaze of ice.  Our wintry mix will end by lunchtime Friday and temperatures will warm into the 30s Friday afternoon.

Central Indiana will go from Winter to Spring this weekend. A warm front will move north of the state Saturday and highs will warm into the 50s. T-storms are likely as the front passes and some of storms will pack gusty winds. Up to an inch of rain is likely Saturday. A cold front will move across the state Sunday and temperatures will fall into the 30s Sunday afternoon.

We have a Winter Weather Advisory in effect through 10am Friday.

The heaviest snow will fall south of I-70 overnight.

Light snow is likely in Indianapolis for the morning rush hour.

Lows will fall into the 20s overnight.

Light snow will end by 10am Friday.

1-2″ of snow is likely by Friday morning.

Highs will rise above freezing Friday.

Strong storms are likely Saturday afternoon.

Heavy rain will taper off Saturday night.

Up to an inch of rain is likely this weekend.

