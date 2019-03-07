× Court docs: Mother arrested in baby’s death appeared intoxicated, had ‘no concept of time’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A mother arrested on a neglect charge in the death of her three-month-old infant daughter appeared intoxicated when police found her, investigators say.

According to court documents, officers located Rachel McAfee, 36, around 3 p.m. Tuesday after a witness reported seeing her SUV.

When officers arrived, they found the car wasn’t running, the vehicle was out of gas, and the battery was dead. McAfee’s baby daughter, Emma, was on the passenger side floorboard; the baby was “cold to the touch and appeared to be deceased,” according to court documents. Medics pronounced her dead at 3:17 p.m.

Police said the temperature at the time was nine degrees.

Police found a bottle of rum in the vehicle and said McAfee appeared to be intoxicated. She suffered from “short-term memory loss about the death of her child” and had “no concept of time,” court documents said.

A doctor who examined Emma found “signs that are consistent with cold-related deaths,” according to court documents. The Marion County Coroner’s Office said autopsy results are pending.

McAfee was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition, police said, and was being treated for frostbite. Her car was less than .1 mile from where her in-laws live.

A witness recalled seeing McAfee in the vehicle around 7:30 Tuesday morning and asked her if she was OK; McAfee, who was wearing a coat and had Emma in her arms, told the woman she was fine. The witness returned after work around 2:45 p.m. and noticed the vehicle was still in the same place.

McAfee, however, was no longer wearing her coat; the witness saw her lying across the center console. She appeared to be breathing, and the witness called 911.

McAfee and her daughter were reported missing on Monday. Her husband said his wife was supposed to drop Emma off at her in-laws’ house so she could go to an “intervention concerning her excessive drinking” later that morning. She never showed up for the meeting, however, and her husband couldn’t contact her.

McAfee’s husband said his wife has struggled with drinking and sometimes hid bottles of vodka around the house. He told investigators that she was “known to drink alcohol until she passes out,” court documents said.

Her husband also said Emma didn’t make it to her last scheduled doctor’s appointing on Feb. 22 because his wife had consumed too much alcohol and passed out.