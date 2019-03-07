Baby hospitalized with blood alcohol level 3 times the adult legal limit, Cleveland police say

CLEVELAND — A 7-month-old baby girl was hospitalized earlier this week with a blood alcohol level three times the legal level for an adult driver, according to Cleveland police.

The baby’s mother told police she left the child with an aunt before going to work at 9 a.m Sunday. She reportedly came back around 5:30 p.m. and noticed the baby was acting differently.

Police said the mother took the child to University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children’s around 7:30 p.m. The baby was reportedly limp and unresponsive.

Hospital officials did a drug panel on the baby. Test results indicated that the baby had a BAC of 0.25, WJW reports. The legal limit for an adult driver is 0.08.

The mother and aunt claimed they have no idea how the child got alcohol in her system, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation. No charges have been filed yet. Child and Family Services has been notified of the incident.