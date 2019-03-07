× Attorney General encourages Indiana residents to report clergy abuse

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill says his office is providing an online form enabling individuals to more easily report instances involving alleged abuse by clergy.

Hill says any forms submitted may be disclosed to law enforcement agencies in accordance with Indiana law.

Attorney generals in Illinois and Michigan are among those in 14 states investigating clergy abuse in the Roman Catholic church.

Roman Catholic dioceses in Indiana recently have published lists of priests credibly abused of sexually abusing minors. An investigation by two Texas newspapers reported last month about 380 Southern Baptist church leaders and workers have been accused of sexual misconduct since 1998, leaving more than 700 victims.

Hill advises that to report incidents involving minors, individuals should call the Indiana Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline at 1-800-800-5556.