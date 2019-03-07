Apartment building on Indy’s near northeast side damaged by fire

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An apartment building went up in flames on the near northeast side of Indianapolis.

Fire crews were dispatched to an apartment complex near the intersection of East 30th Street and Orchard Avenue around 5:15 a.m.

The building that was impacted by the fire was under construction, so thankfully no one was inside at the time.

It took fire crews 28 minutes to get the fire under control once the arrived.

A firefighter was slightly injured after getting hit in the head by a hose line. He was treated at the scene and released by medics.

The fire caused about $125,000 in damages.

