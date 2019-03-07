3 sentenced in 2016 killing of Cumberland convenience store clerk

Posted 4:51 pm, March 7, 2019

Mug shots: Damion Cobb (left), Kiree Hayes (center), Tyler Miller (right)

CUMBERLAND, Ind. – Three people convicted in the killing of a Cumberland convenience store clerk in 2016 learned their sentences Thursday.

Tyler Miller was sentenced to 72 years in the Indiana Department of Correction. He was 17 at the time of the crime spree. Kiree Hayes received 65 years and Damion Cobb, also 17 at the time, was sentenced to 45 years.

According to court records, the victim, 24-year-old Monte Singh, died of a single gunshot to the heart.

The deadly violence started at the Cumberland Express Mart, where prosecutors say Miller and Cobb stormed inside wearing masks and hoodies, and robbed the store. One of the suspects then shot and killed the clerk with virtually no warning.

Just minutes later, prosecutors say the same suspects robbed a second convenience store and pistol whipped the clerk. After both robberies, the suspects sped away in a white Dodge.

Prosecutors believe Hayes drove the getaway car, which crashed into a ditch after the second stickup. All three suspects were arrested while walking away from the area.

