3 dogs, 9 puppies found dead in southern Indiana

Posted 12:07 pm, March 7, 2019, by

File photo: police car

VERNON, Ind. — Authorities say a dozen dead dogs were found dumped in a wooded area of southern Indiana.

Jennings County Animal Control officials met with sheriff’s department detectives this week about the dogs, which were found near a roadway by a motorist driving in the county on Feb. 28.

Investigators say they were told the dead dogs weren’t there the previous day. They included three mature dogs and nine puppies, including two that were about a week or two old.

Cause of death for the dogs wasn’t immediately determined. Anyone with information about the dogs is asked to call the Jennings County sheriff’s office.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.