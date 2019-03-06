× U.S. Marshals, Lawrence police seeking 19-year-old in teen’s murder

LAWRENCE, Ind. – Police are looking for a man in connection with the December murder of a teenager in Lawrence.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Tighe Bibbs, 19, in the shooting of Shiloh Britton, 16.

Britton, a student at Lawrence Township Schools, was found dead from a gunshot wound on Dec. 6.

Family members called 911 after making the discovery in the 8800 block of Rue Madeleine, in Maison Gardens near East 42nd Street and Post Road.

The coroner’s office ruled her death a homicide. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office filed a murder charge against Bibbs in the case.

The Lawrence Police Department and U.S. Marshals Service are asking for help location Bibbs. Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).