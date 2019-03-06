× Staying cold and adding in snow

Another very cold start to our morning. Many already have wind chills below zero. The wind chills and air temps will only be a few degrees better than the first two days of the week. Both Monday and Tuesday featured highs only in the teens when normal would be in the upper 40s. Wednesday will be a slight improvement as we crawl to the 20s. We won’t be back above freezing until a two hour window Thursday. Snow rolls in after the morning rush on Thursday. That means we’ll have up to a half inch accumulation by the start of Thursday evening’s rush with snow slowly piling up Thursday night. Looks like 1-3 inches of snow will be the total by Friday morning’s rush. A mix of snow and rain possible Friday morning with a difficult commute Friday morning. Warm and rainy on Saturday. Springing forward on Sunday! Fairly seasonable start to the new week.