Mother pleads guilty to neglect in death of Anderson toddler

ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — A central Indiana woman has pleaded guilty to a neglect charge in connection with the death of her 23-month-old daughter.

The Herald Bulletin reports that 25-year-old Kayla Hudson entered guilty pleas Tuesday in a Madison County court. One was for neglect of a dependent causing the girl’s death and the other was neglect causing serious injury to her 3-year-old brother.

Paisley Hudson died last July in a hospital after being brought there by her mother. The coroner says she died from a blow to the head and two lacerations to her liver.

Sentencing has been scheduled for April 15. Defense attorney Paul Podlejski declined comment.

Hudson’s boyfriend, 29-year-old Ryan Ramirez, has been charged with murder and neglect causing injury to the boy. He’s scheduled to go on trial in September.