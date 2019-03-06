× More snow for central Indiana by Thursday afternoon

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Our next storm system will bring light snow, mainly south of I-70, Thursday afternoon. Snow will spread across the entire region and continue into the evening. The heaviest snow will fall overnight. A mid-level, warm layer of air, will cause our snow to change to a freezing drizzle, light snow mix after midnight. 1-3″ of snow will accumulate by Friday morning with a light glaze of ice from the freezing drizzle. Snow showers will end by lunchtime Friday and temperatures will warm into the 40s Friday afternoon.

Central Indiana will go from Winter to Spring this weekend. A warm front will move north of the state Saturday and highs will warm into the 50s. T-storms are likely as the front passes and some of storms will pack gusty winds. A cold front will move across the state Sunday. Light rain is likely Sunday morning and temperatures will fall into the 30s Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures will not be as cold overnight.

Light snow will develop Thursday.

Highs will be near freezing Thursday afternoon.

Snow will spread across the state Thursday evening.

The heaviest snow will fall overnight.

Snow will change to a freezing rain/snow mix for the Friday morning rush hour.

1-3″ of snow will accumulate by Friday morning.

The heavies snow will fall south of I-70.

Our wintry mix will end by lunchtime.

Gusty t-storms are likely late Saturday.

Rain will end Sunday morning and temperatures will fall after the cold front passes.