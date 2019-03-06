Indiana hunter attempted to dodge rule by freezing ‘buck of a lifetime’

Photo provided by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources

HOLLAND, Ind. (AP) — Conservation officers say a southwestern Indiana man illegally killed a deer most hunters “would consider a buck of a lifetime,” but hoped he might skirt a rule by freezing it for later.

The state Department of Natural Resources says 56-year-old Mark Gill violated Indiana’s one-buck rule by taking a non-typical 20-point buck with more than 200 inches of antler during the 2016 season after already taking a buck earlier in the archery season.

Conservation officers say the Holland man froze the second buck until the 2017 season before checking it in with officials.

Gill pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of unlawful taking of a white-tailed deer and providing false information.

His plea agreement with Dubois County prosecutors includes a 2-year suspension of his hunting license and 100 hours of community service.

