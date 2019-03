Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CASTLETON, Ind. — Gigi's Playhouse wants people with Down syndrome to get the most out of life.

The nonprofit in Castleton recently launched its GigiFIT program, which focuses on strength and overall health.

Down syndrome students participate in the program free of charge.

Gigi's Playhouse offers training in art, ballroom dancing, fitness, cooking, bike riding and more.

The organization is 4 years old, but it already serves 425 Hoosier families.