× Former Colts linebacker Robert Mathis to plead guilty in 2017 OWI case

CARMEL, Ind. – Former Indianapolis Colts linebacker Robert Mathis plans to plead guilty in connection with an October 2017 arrest for operating while intoxicated.

According to online court records, a change of plea hearing is set for March 12. Mathis, currently a pass rush consultant for the franchise, was arrested in Carmel on Oct. 24, 2017, and faced a misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

Police stopped Mathis near Bishop Circle and Windemere Blvd. after they say he was going the wrong way down a one-way street and failed to signal a turn.

The officer who stopped Mathis noted his speech was slow and thick. Mathis told the officer he’d had a shot of Cognac and had taken a sleeping aid. He later told another officer he’d had two shots of Crown Royal with the sleeping aid.

Mathis’ blood alcohol content tested at .052, which is below the state’s legal limit of .08. Under Indiana law, officers can arrest someone with a lower blood-alcohol level if they believe the driver is too impaired to drive.

A jury trial was scheduled for March 7 but has since been canceled.