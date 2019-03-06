Business owners staying optimistic about construction on 96th and Keystone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARMEL, Ind. — Crews continue to work on the 96th and Keystone Parkway construction project in Carmel.

Work will continue through the winter and into 2019, including traffic restrictions. Drivers have been navigating around the orange barrels since the early part of 2018, even though some preliminary work had been started in 2017.

More than 90,000 people drive through the intersection at 96th and Keystone, and it's caused major headaches for drivers and business owners.

Confidence Upscale Studios hairstylist Robrina Murhead said it’s hard for customers to get to the salon. The business sits on the corner of 96th and Keystone.

"We’ve been having to brace our clients and give them different directions and different ways to get to the salon," Murhead said.

Since construction started in 2017, drivers say they’ve had to make extra time to get to work.

"It’s annoying. It was fine living in this area, and now it’s getting annoying to wait in that traffic," driver Gustavo Lozano said.

Carmel’s Engineer Administrator Joshua Kirsh knows it’s easy to get frustrated in a sea of orange cones .

"The backups that occurred at 96th and Keystone are legendary. The ones that are happening during this construction phase. I’m not certain they’re not worse than they were before," Carmel’s Engineer Administrator Joshua Kirsh said.

He said the results will be worth it.

"Some of the things we’ve done to accommodate that is additional directional signage for businesses, of course we work with our contractors to make those entrances as friendly as possible," Kirsh said.

When the overall project is done, Keystone will be elevated over 96th street to help with traffic flow. Murhead plans to stay optimistic about the construction.

"You definitely have to make sure you brace yourself for anything that happens that morning and make sure you leave early. You never know what’s going to happen on the corner of 96th and keystone," Murhead said.

The project will be done by the end of the year. To keep up to date with the construction click here.