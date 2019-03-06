Brownsburg favorite Rockstar Pizza puts pizza back on the menu for folks on keto diet with array of keto-friendly pizza, subs and soup

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — For the past 11 years, Rockstar Pizza has been a Brownsburg staple. The décor bleeds purple for the Brownsburg Bulldogs; the walls and tables are covered in autographed photos and authentic memorabilia from some of the music industry’s most famous artists.

But these days, Rockstar Pizza is creating sound waves for their keto-friendly menu lineup.

“[People say] It’s been months since I’ve had pizza, 9 months, a year and they’ll just be like ‘Oh my goodness!” said Rockstar Pizza’s front of house manager, Amanda Carlton.

Thanks to Rockstar, pizza is back on the menu for folks who follow the popular low-carb, high fat “keto diet.”

“The great thing about it is it looks like a pizza, it holds up like a pizza, it tastes like a thin crust pizza but it’s keto,” Carlton said. “It’s low carb. It’s amazing!”

Their keto pizza comes in a 12-inch, medium size and offers 8 slices with only 8 net carbs for the entire pizza.

So, what’s in it?

“It’s a fathead type dough. We have some nut flours, almond and coconut, a blend of white cheeses, egg, cream cheese, seasoning,” she explained.

But it’s not just the pizza that’s keto friendly. They also offer keto-friendly soups and flatbread subs.

“We have a huge list of subs and we make the flatbread so you can choose whatever you like [and it is] 2.5 net carbs for that sandwich,” Carlton noted.

Rockstar Pizza still offers all the traditional, non-keto favorites like their popular Meatlovers and The Works.

They are also well-known for creative combos like their award-winning Caribbean Twist pizza.

“It’s a honey mustard base, ham, bacon and then when it comes of the oven of course it has cheese melted on it. It’s a Caribbean salsa mix of jalapenos, banana peppers, onions, tomatoes and then we put ranch on the top of it,” she said. “It’s like an explosion of taste in your mouth.”

Carlton’s favorite is the liquid smoke and barbecue sauce infused Smokehouse, topped with crumbled sausage, smoked ham and Applewood bacon.

When it comes to even more out-of-the-box concoctions, the folks at Rockstar Pizza are always willing to give it a try. Some of their more memorable pizzas include a fried egg pizza and even pickle pizza.

“It’s a garlic Parmesan base, cheese, pickles, I believe he’ll sometimes put jalapenos on it to kind of give it a little more kick,” Carlton said.

For a great weekday lunch deal, check out Rockstar’s $6.99 soup, salad and pizza buffet Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Four Things You Need to Know About Rockstar Pizza:

Rockstar Pizza is a family-owned business that was started by Colby and Ron Matthews. Rockstar got its name because Colby was a regional music promoter. Now, the walls and tables inside showcase some of her incredible photos and authentic memorabilia from some of the music industry’s biggest stars.

Their keto pizzas only contain 8 net carbs for the entire pizza. They are available for dine in or carry out, but not for delivery (yet). They also offer keto soups and flatbread subs.

Rockstar is a popular place for local sports teams to come and celebrate a win or for small groups to celebrate birthday parties and other get-togethers.

If you’re feeling brave, grab a teammate and take on the “Rockstar Challenge.” You’ll get 45 minutes to finish off a 30-inch pizza weighing in at 10-11 lbs. It’s a challenge so daunting; it’s brought even the biggest, hungriest Colts players to their knees.

For more information about Rockstar Pizza, check out their website. You can also connect with them via Facebook and Instagram.

