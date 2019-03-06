× BREAKING: Person dead after fatal crash on Indy’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says one person is dead after a grizzly crash on the city’s northeast side.

The crash happened in the 7300 block of Pendleton Pike.

Police say leading up to the fatal crash was a minor fender bender between two vehicles on Pendleton Pike. After the accident, one of the drivers frantically left the scene at a high rate of speed. Police say the driver lost control of their vehicle, causing it to roll several times.

The driver was taken to Methodist Hospital in critical condition where doctors pronounced the individual dead.

This is a developing story.