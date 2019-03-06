BREAKING: Person dead after fatal crash on Indy’s northeast side

Posted 10:58 pm, March 6, 2019, by , Updated at 11:26PM, March 6, 2019

Scene of the crash on Pendleton Pike (Photo By Corbin Millard)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says one person is dead after a grizzly crash on the city’s northeast side.

The crash happened in the 7300 block of Pendleton Pike.

Police say leading up to the fatal crash was a minor fender bender between two vehicles on Pendleton Pike. After the accident, one of the drivers frantically left the scene at a high rate of speed. Police say the driver lost control of their vehicle, causing it to roll several times.

The driver was taken to Methodist Hospital in critical condition where doctors pronounced the individual dead.

This is a developing story.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.