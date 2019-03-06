× Anna Williams’ birthday wish is to raise funds for Abby and Libby Memorial Park in Delphi

DELPHI, Ind. – As the investigation into who killed Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi continues, Abby’s mom is giving back to the community that supported her.

In mid-March, Anna Williams will mark her third birthday without her daughter.

“It’s really still hard to believe it’s been three years since I got to have a birthday with her,” Anna said. “Her 16th would be this summer, and it doesn’t get any easier.”

Now, approaching her own birthday, Anna doesn’t want gifts for herself. Instead, as she has so many times since Abby and Libby went missing, Anna is giving back.

She started a Facebook fundraiser to help pay for the planned 21-acre Abby and Libby Memorial Park in Delphi.

Planning for the park started shortly after the best friends went missing, and construction is underway now.

“We’ll have three fields, the amphitheater, two different playgrounds, pavilions that the community can rent,” Anna said. “Every little aspect of this, it’s with the girls in mind.”

Anna says this park, a place for families to make memories, is a way for her to thank the community that supported her through unimaginable loss.

“[The] community’s done so much for us, and they keep going,” Anna said. “They didn’t have to, and they do,” she said.

“Live with Purpose…. Play with Passion” is the park’s motto, and one that Anna lives by.

“It’s been two years, and everybody is still right there behind us, in their hearts and even a little in the pocketbooks,” Anna said.

Anna reached her fundraising goal on Facebook, but donations to fund the Abby and Libby Memorial Park can still be made by clicking here.