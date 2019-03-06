Alleged reckless driver crashes into Federal Hill Commons sign in Noblesville

Posted 8:09 pm, March 6, 2019, by , Updated at 08:16PM, March 6, 2019

Scene of the crash at SR 32 and Nixon in Noblesville. (Photo By City of Noblesville)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — The Noblesville Police Department says a driver refused to pull over for officers and crashed into a park sign Wednesday.

At 3:56 p.m., police say they received a complaint of a reckless driver in the area of State Road 38 and Little Chicago Road.

Officers arrived in that location a short time later and found a 2010 Chevrolet HHR that matched the description. When police tried to conduct a traffic stop, the driver allegedy failed to pull over and continued eastbound on SR 38. Officers say the driver reached speeds of roughly 90 mph during the pursuit. The driver eventually lost controll of their vehicle and crashed near the intersection of Westfield Road and Nixon Street.

The alleged suspect was taken to Riverview Health and was later booked at the Hamilton County Jail.

Police say there were no injuries during this incident and no addition people in the suspect’s car.

The City of Noblesville’s Twitter account posted this Tweet about the damage.

Noblesville police are investigating another crash that was reported on Little Chicago Road between SR 38 and SR 32. Officials say the same driver was involved in this crash prior to their contact with police.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.