7 facing drug-related charges in Clinton County

(Left to right) David Highly, Jennifer Eason, Jesse Pittman, Jonathan Shelley, April Ponton, Angel Peterson, Dakota Sheets (Photos courtesy of the Clinton County Jail)

FRANKFORT, Ind. – Seven people were recently arrested on drug-related charges in Clinton County.

Six of the arrests were made Wednesday afternoon, when Frankfort narcotics detectives executed a search warrant at an apartment in the 400 block of West Washington Street.

Police Chief Troy Bacon says officers received information in February regarding possible drug activity at the apartment. During a search, police say they found methamphetamine, heroin, syringes and a firearm.

As a result of the investigation, these people are facing the following charges:

  • Dakota W. Sheets, 26, of Frankfort – possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and maintaining a common nuisance
  • Jesse A. Pitman, 30, of Frankfort – possession of heroin and visiting a common nuisance
  • April R. Ponton, 34, of Flora – visiting a common nuisance
  • Angel M. Peterson, 22, of Michigantown – possession of a syringe and visiting a common nuisance
  • Jonathan B. Shelley, 30, of Clarks Hill – possession of heroin, possession of a syringe and visiting a common nuisance
  • Jennifer M. Eason, 29, of Frankfort – possession of a syringe and visiting a common nuisance

In addition, a man was arrested on drug charges during a routine traffic stop on Saturday.

According to Chief Bacon, a K-9 detected the presence of illegal while during a “free air sniff” of the vehicle. After obtaining a search warrant, David H. Highley, 57, of Frankfort was found to be in possession of 1/3 pound methamphetamine.

Highley is facing a charge of dealing methamphetamine.

