× Very cold air sticks ahead of next snow

Cold air continues to pump into Central Indiana. Temperatures will be below average through the end of the work week. Heavy winter coat is needed. Wind chills are below zero this morning. If you’ll be driving, you’ll definitely want your gloves. Cars are taking a long time to warm up this morning. Highs should be in the upper 40s this time of year but we’ll only be in the 20s Tuesday. Wind chills will be in the single digits all day. A few flurries are possible on Tuesday but no shoveling. Cold and mostly sunny on Wednesday. Highs will be slightly better than the last few days, climbing into the upper 20s. It’ll also be breezy at times but that sunshine will look and feel great. We are expecting some snow on Thursday. Early model runs suggest 1-3.5″ of snow so light shoveling is possible. Check back often for forecast updates. Temperatures will slowly creep back up toward normal. The rest of the workweek stays cold, though. We could briefly hit 51 on Saturday but we’ll also have rain. Sunday we Spring forward so prepare yourself for having to adjust clocks. Temps will be fairly close to seasonable for the beginning of the new week.