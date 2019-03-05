Indy police locate missing 3-month-old dead, mother sent to hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A 3-month-old girl reported missing with her mother Tuesday has been found dead, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD says Rachel McAfee and her daughter Emma were located in a vehicle near Township Line Road and 96th Street. According to police, a neighbor spotted their vehicle and called authorities around 3 p.m.

When officers responded to the scene, Emma was pronounced dead at the scene, while Rachel was transported to a local hospital with “cold-related injuries.” She’s being detained by officers.

“She’s receiving medical treatment and then – at some point if appropriate our investigators will be able to talk to her,” said Deputy Chief Chris Bailey.

Police began investigating the disappearance of McAfee and the 3-month-old on Monday at 7:30 p.m. when her husband called police to file a missing persons report.

He told police that McAfee and their daughter left the house at 7 a.m. She was supposed to drop the baby off with the babysitter and go into work for a meeting, but that didn’t happen. No one had seen or heard from her since.

Dep. Chief Bailey says officers were in the process of working with state police to issue a possible Silver Alert “based on some of the medical conditions the mother may or may not have been suffering from.”

Officers are waiting for the coroner's office to perform an autopsy before releasing Emma's cause of death.

The case has been turned over to homicide investigators.