× Southern Indiana veteran asks public for cards to celebrate his 100th birthday

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. – A southern Indiana family is asking the public to help celebrate the 100th birthday of a World War II veteran by sending him cards.

Bethel Killman, 99, has had a rough year. His family told WLKY that he was diagnosed with a heart valve problem in April and then lost his wife in September. They’re hoping this birthday will raise his spirits.

Killman’s loved ones plan to throw him a community-wide birthday party on March 17 at Hardy Café on Main Street in Scottsburg. It will start at 2 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend, give Kellman a kiss, a card or just a friendly, “Happy Birthday.”

Steven Phillips, who dates Killman’s stepdaughter, told WLKY that Killman was a member of the Old Guard and fought in the Battle of the Bulge in 1945.

If you’d like to send a birthday card, Killman’s address is: