Police ask public to help find missing Kentucky teen who may be in Indy area

Posted 7:04 pm, March 5, 2019, by

Allison Paige Huddleston (Photo courtesy of the Elizabethtown Police Department)

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. – Police are asking the public to help find a missing Kentucky teen who may be in the Indianapolis or Louisville areas.

The Elizabethtown Police Department says 17-year-old Allison Paige Huddleston has been missing since Sunday, March 3. Officers say Allison was last seen leaving her Elizabethtown home around 11 a.m.

She was reportedly wearing the following: Tommy Hilfiger cream colored sweatshirt with a red stripe, black pants, black tennis shoes, and a maroon toboggan.

Anyone with information regarding Allison’s whereabouts is asked to call Elizabethtown police at (270) 765-4125.

