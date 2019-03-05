× More snow for central Indiana by Thursday

Central Indiana weather will go from Winter to Spring this week. Two weather systems will bring major temperature changes along with snow and rain.

We’ll have a cold, dry Wednesday with highs only in the 20s. Our next storm system will bring light snow Thursday afternoon. Snow will continue into the evening before changing to a freezing drizzle light snow mix after midnight. 1-3″ of snow will accumulate by Friday morning. Snow showers will end Friday morning and temperatures will warm into the 40s Friday afternoon.

A warm front will move north of the state Saturday and highs will warm into the 50s. T-storms are likely as the front passes and some of storms will pack gusty winds. A cold front will move across the state Sunday and temperatures will fall into the 30s.

We are still below average for seasonal snow.

So far we’ve has 5, 1″ snows.

Light snow will develop across southwestern Indiana Thursday afternoon.

Light snow will move into central Indiana during the evening rush hour.

Light snow will accumulate Thursday evening.

Light snow will mix with freezing drizzle after midnight.

Light wintry mix will taper off Friday morning.

1-2.5″ of snow will accumulate by Friday morning.

Thunderstorms are likely Saturday afternoon.

Rain will end and temperatures will fall Sunday.